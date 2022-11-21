WWE Raw results, live blog (Nov. 21, 2022): War Games advantage

WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Nov. 21, 2022) from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Survivor Series: War Games pay-per-view (PPV) scheduled for this coming Saturday night in Boston.

Advertised for tonight: Rhea Ripley takes on Asuka in a War Games advantage match, where the winner secures the advantage for their team in the upcoming match this weekend. Presumably, we’ll learn something about Team Bianca Belair’s fifth member, who still hasn’t been revealed. It’s hard to imagine Seth Rollins missing another major PPV, so we’ll likely see what they’ve got in store for the U.S. title at the show, and a whole lot more!

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR NOV. 21