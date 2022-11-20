 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kevin Owens is going to do something crazy at War Games, isn’t he?

By Geno Mrosko
We kept hearing it was possible Kevin Owens may not be ready in time for a potential War Games match at the upcoming Survivor Series Premium Live Event this Sat., Nov. 26, 2022, at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. He suffered some sort of injury to his knee, maybe an MCL sprain, and it could keep him out of action.

Nope!

Owens returned on Friday Night SmackDown this week and looked just fine, moving around like normal and even getting physical with The Bloodline. He was revealed as the fifth member of the babyface squad opposite the heel group (alongside Sheamus, BUTCH, Ridge Holland, and Drew McIntyre) and the fans were happy as hell about it.

He noticed that too:

That’s quite obviously meant to be an overarching theme for the remained of his run, but I’m left wondering if we can expect it to mean something more in the short term. As in, Owens is known for being willing to go the extra mile and make a match memorable, even at the expense of his body.

Which is why I wonder if he’ll be doing something crazy at War Games. There’s been some talk of WWE wanting to get some good visual shots from the match so they can use it as hype footage for future matches. Perhaps Owens is already gearing up to give them exactly what they want.

We sure do love ya, KO.

Just be safe out there.

