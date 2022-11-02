NXT tied its best rating of the year when it went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite a couple weeks ago. Unfortunately, they’ve been unable to build on that.

Last week saw their share of 18-49 year olds drop. According to Showbuzz Daily, Nov. 2 saw declines in both overall viewership and the key demo rating. The audience of 670,000 was more than 6% less than Oct. 25’s episode. The .13 rating was a 13% week-to-week decline, and matched the show’s low point of the past few months.

TNT’s usual Tuesday night NBA double header took the top two spots on cable. The Chicago Bulls win over the New Jersey Nets aired while NXT was on USA, and was first with 1.26 million viewers and a .48 in the demo. In addition to basketball, Game 3 of the World Series was on FOX in primetime and was the most watched thing on all of television, with an audience of more than 11 million and a 2.60 rating among 18-49 year olds.

NXT finished 22nd on cable. Here’s NXT’s audience and ratings share of the same demographic over the past year:

* Aired on SyFy

