NXT books two rematches for its women’s titles

The next two episodes of NXT will feature rematches for the brand’s Women’s championship and Women’s Tag Team titles.

Alba Fyre thought she took out Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne in spooky cinematic fashion at Halloween Havoc, but the Toxic Attraction pair escaped/recovered in time to help Mandy Rose extend her reign. Fyre crashed the one year anniversary celebration for Rose’s title run last night, and kicked off a new plan: she eliminated Dolin from the equation by putting her face-first through a table. Next Tuesday (Nov. 8) she’ll deal with Jayne, then the following week she’s coming for Mandy’s belt.

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance beat Zoey Stark & Nikkita Lyons to retain the NXT Women’s Tag Team championship last week, but only after it seemed we’d had a title change. Turns out Lyons missed a tag that led to the match being restarted.

Since Carter & Chance had their hands raised on Oct. 24, Stark’s been having anger issues... often the first sign of an oncoming case of heel-itis.

Nikkita will try to keep her partner on task on next Tuesday’s show when they get another shot at the champs.

Will these rematches end with different results? Let us know what you think, and check out the rest of the announced card for Tues., Nov. 8’s show:

• Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) vs. Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark for the NXT Women’s Tag Team championship • Cameron Grimes vs. Joe Gacy in their “Last Match” • Brutus Creed vs. Damon Kemp in a Five Minute Challenge • Andre Chase vs. Charlie Dempsey • Hank Walker vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

The latest Rose vs. Fyre clash is currently the only match booked for Nov. 15’s episode.