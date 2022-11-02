As there always is when someone is injured — especially a beloved figure like R-Truth — there’s been some debate about whether his opponent is somehow responsible. It looked to me like Truth’s left leg gave out on him as he planted for the somersault plancha, leaving him unable to push off an get any distance on the dive and Grayson Waller no time to get in better position to break his fall...

... but what do I know?

What I do know is that Grayson Waller is good at playing a heel. Not only did he immediately start gloating about his victory and antagonizing the crowd while the trainers worked on Truth, he went backstage and kicked Truth’s imaginary child friend Lil Jimmy’s ass too!

While you ponder how big of a monster GW is, check out this playlist of highlights from last night’s NXT:

