There have been a ton of rumors about Steve Austin returning to WWE for another match at WrestleMania 39.

In addition to reports about how happy the Hall of Famer was with his match at this year’s ‘Mania against Kevin Owens (and WWE’s obvious interest in having one of the biggest draws in wrestling history on the card again for their biggest event), speculation’s also been fueled by the training & workout videos Stone Cold’s been posting to his Instagram account.

Today (Nov. 19), the Texas Rattlesnake uploaded one explaining a bit about his new regimen. In the course of it, Austin addressed the talk about another comeback:

“People have been speculating, ‘Hey Steve, what’re you doing, what you training for? You training for an event?’ “I just simply looked in the mirror and realized I look like shit.”

Never change, Steve.

To that end, Austin says he’s still drinking beer on Friday nights (three Broken Skull IPAs), but even that’s part of his dietician’s program for him. It has Austin down below 232 pounds, which is the leanest he’s been in “shit, forever.”

Anyway, the 57 year old closed out by saying:

“That’s the bottom line. I’m out, that’s it. I just got tired of looking like a — when I look in the mirror, I look like shit. Got tired of looking like shit, so I’m taking action to do something about it.”

That’ll slow the rumor mill... waitaminute...

They’re both gonna be at WrestleMania, aren’t they?