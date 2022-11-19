Sami Zayn made Jey Uso break again

Sami Zayn has made a habit of causing everyone in The Bloodline to break character on television. He most famously did so when he mentioned Jey Uso not feeling “very Ucey” but there have been many more.

It’s time to add yet another to the list.

During this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Zayn was having a chat with The Usos when he was sent off to prepare for his match later in the evening. He came back to do a special handshake with Jimmy, and appears to say something like “you know that thing we talked about earlier? I’ll tell you all about it later.”

In the background, you can see Jey once again struggling to keep it together. I don’t know why but seeing Jey holding his hand over his mouth while he tries to compose himself may be the best thing about WWE TV in all of 2022.

I’ll be sad when Sami’s run with these guys ends.

Anyway, here are all the videos from SmackDown this week: