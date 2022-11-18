Men’s War Games match official for Survivor Series

We knew last week what the men’s War Games match at next Saturday night’s (Nov. 26, 2022) Survivor Series pay-per-view at TD Garden Arena in Boston, Massachusetts would be. But WWE never actually made it official until this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, when the full teams for each side were revealed.

The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn) will, of course, be on one side.

The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, BUTCH, Ridge Holland), Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens will be on the other side.

Oh yes indeed, Owens’ knee, reportedly injured, is apparently not enough of an issue to keep him out of action in this match. And that sets up a very interesting situation with a man who has long been his best friend (and one of his top rivals):

There really never was another choice for this particular match, was there?

The updated Survivor Series card: