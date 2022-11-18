Men’s War Games match official for Survivor Series

We knew last week what the men’s War Games match at next Saturday night’s (Nov. 26, 2022) Survivor Series pay-per-view at TD Garden Arena in Boston, Massachusetts would be. But WWE never actually made it official until this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, when the full teams for each side were revealed.
The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn) will, of course, be on one side.
The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, BUTCH, Ridge Holland), Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens will be on the other side.
Oh yes indeed, Owens’ knee, reportedly injured, is apparently not enough of an issue to keep him out of action in this match. And that sets up a very interesting situation with a man who has long been his best friend (and one of his top rivals):
Looks like we know who that 5th member is! It's @FightOwensFight!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Ngdx31o51o— WWE (@WWE) November 19, 2022
There really never was another choice for this particular match, was there?
The updated Survivor Series card:
- Women’s War Games: Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss & Asuka & Mia Yim & TBA vs. Bayley & IYO SKY & Dakota Kai & Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley
- Men’s War Games: The Bloodline (Roman Reigns & Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn) vs. The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus & BUTCH & Ridge Holland) & Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens
- SmackDown Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Shotzi
- AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor
