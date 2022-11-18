Ricochet, BUTCH advance in SmackDown World Cup tournament

The first round of the SmackDown World Cup tournament came to a close on Friday Night SmackDown this week in Hartford, Connecticut with a pair of matches.

First, Mustafa Ali came into his match with Ricochet dealing with the effects of a beatdown at the hands of Bobby Lashley on Monday Night Raw. They shot a pre-tape showing Ricochet pleading with him not to take the match, because he was clearly in no shape to perform.

Of course Ali ignored it and went ahead with the match.

Off the back of that, the two had a damn good match that saw Ali come close a few times but Ricochet always manage to fight out. Eventually, he scored the pinfall off a shooting star press.

Later, BUTCH came out ahead of Sami Zayn in a chaotic match that saw The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes ringside to take in all the action. That meant distractions, and shenanigans.

That sets up second round match-ups pitting Ricochet vs. Braun Strowman and BUTCH vs. Santos Escobar. Those matches take place next week!

