WWE SmackDown results, live blog (Nov. 18, 2022): World Cup continues

WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Nov. 18, 2022) with its latest live show emanating from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view (PPV) scheduled for later this month in Boston.

Advertised for tonight: The first round of the SmackDown World Cup comes to a close, as Ricochet takes on Mustafa Ali while Sami Zayn goes one-on-one with BUTCH. Braun Strowman and Santos Escobar, respectively, await the winners next week. Elsewhere, Shotzi, fresh off becoming number one contender to the SmackDown women’s championship, will battle Shayna Baszler in singles action. All that and more!

