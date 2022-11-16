Seeing as it grew its entire audience last week when the bulk of television viewers were watching coverage of the midterms, it shouldn’t be surprising to learn NXT’s ratings were up on Nov. 15.

According to Showbuzz Daily, total viewership was technically down, but essentially flat at 663,000. Last Tuesday’s show only had 1,000 more people watching. The 18-49 year old demographic rating of .17 was up a more significant 13% over the previous week.

NXT finished 26th among cable originals on the night, 14 places better than on Election Night. The entire top ten there was made up of sports and news/politics, with the College Football Playoff Rankings show on ESPN leading the way with 2.195 million viewers and a .73 in the demo.

Can they continue the trend next Tuesday, or will some viewers tune out after watching NXT and Women’s title matches on this week’s episode?

Let us know what you think, and here’s NXT’s audience and ratings share of the same demographic over the past year while you’re mulling it over:

* Aired on SyFy

