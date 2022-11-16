Jake Paul with good news on his brother Logan’s Crown Jewel injuries

Coming out of his much-talked about main event performance at Crown Jewel, Logan Paul shared that he suffered multiple knee injuries in match with Roman Reigns.

It sounded bad, especially the “potentially torn ACL” part. But he shared video of him doing rehab on the knee with a trainer a short time later, giving the impression that whatever his diagnosis, it probably wasn’t going to require surgery.

Now, Jake Paul tells DAZN that his older brother did dodge a bullet:

“He’s doing better than expected. They thought it was supposed to be ACL but it just turned out to be MCL and meniscus, which is better. “He’s rehabbing it in LA and hoping for the best.”

Recovery time for MCL and meniscus injuries is typically in the 6-8 weeks range. And we already know Logan is angling for his next big match, and he probably wouldn’t be lobbying Triple H for a WrestleManis shot at John Cena if he didn’t expect to be back well before WWE heads to Hollywood next April.

Excited to see what’s next for the Media Megastar’s pro wrestling career?