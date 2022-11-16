For the past three weeks or so, NXT has been playing voicemails alleged left at the WWE Performance Center by a mysterious person who calls himself SCRYPTS. These rhyming messages (which seem more Ed Nygma than Ed Lover, at least to me) are accompanied by security camera footage of SCRYPTS lurking around or vandalizing the PC.

We haven’t been given many clues about SCRYPTS identity, but it sounds like we’ll get some — if not a full reveal — on the Nov. 22 edition of NXT.

Your cameras couldn’t catch me.

I got past your guards with ease.

Now that I’m here, everything after this will only be a breeze. Because I’m fast as lightning, smarter than you think.

Moves are incredible, you miss it if you blink. Next week, you will see that you and I aren’t the same.

So tell me...

Who’s the first to play a little game? Sincerely,

Scrypts

Whatever SCRYPTS is up to joins the Wes Lee defending the North American title against Carmelo Hayes and a Cora Jade/Wendy Choo match on the Nov. 22 card.

Give us your best guesses on who SCRYPTS might be and what they’re up to... right after you check out this playlist of other highlights & fallout videos from last night’s NXT:

Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner — NXT Title Match

Zoey Stark is the hunter

Indus Sher lay waste to the competition

Indus Sher and The Creed Brothers are on a collision course

Wendy Choo tells Cora Jade to look in the mirror

Apollo Crews vs. JD McDonagh

Javier Bernal claims he’s being held back

Booker T hosts Wes Lee and Carmelo Hayes for contract signing

Hard justice is coming to NXT

Odyssey Jones, Edris Enofé and Malik Blade hit the town

Ava Raine and Kiana James help The Dyad pick up the win

Shawn Michaels lays out ground-breaking format for NXT Deadline

Roxanne Perez wants in on the Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline

Indi Hartwell vs. Tatum Paxley

Duke Hudson says he bleeds red and black for Chase U

Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre — NXT Women’s Title Match

Apollo Crews wants to leave no doubt (Digital Exclusive)

Mandy Rose is the Last Woman Standing (Digital Exclusive)

For complete results and the live blog for the Nov. 8 episode of NXT click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.