No titles change hands on NXT

It was “Title Tuesday” on NXT TV this week, as the show was all about the top two champions of the promotion, Bron Breakker in the men’s division and Mandy Rose in the women’s division, putting their titles on the line.

Breakker opened the night in a battle against Von Wagner:

They had a solid match — better than you might have expected — that ended with Breakker hitting a Spear and scoring the pinfall to retain his title. After, he was confronted by multiple wrestlers who are still gunning for his gold.

In the main event of the evening, Rose put an end to her feud with Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing match. She got some help from Isla Dawn, who has made her way over from NXT UK:

So no title changes but, hey, on this same show Shawn Michaels announced an innovative new match that will determine the next top contenders to those two titles.

Get complete NXT results and coverage of this week’s show right here.