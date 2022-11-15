Logan Paul wants John Cena at WrestleMania 39

There’s been some talk recently that John Cena will not just be appearing at WrestleMania 39 next year in Inglewood, California but wrestling a match. Logan Paul is one of the folks who has seen that talk and he’s already trying to become the man Cena gets in the ring to mix it up with.

As he told it on the latest episode of his “IMPAULSIVE” podcast (via Wrestling Observer):

“After the Crown Jewel event, John Cena posted about me on his Instagram. And then I saw an article saying he’s looking for an opponent at WrestleMania. I favorited it, responded with ‘the eyes.’ I mean, truthfully, I think me vs. John Cena would break the internet. I texted Triple H right away, ‘do you want to break the internet again?’ That’s a dream matchup, dude: at WrestleMania, in LA, on my birthday. Triple H, throw me a bone, give me a birthday present, let me take out John Cena. And that’d be crazy. “I think that’s the model I’m going to pitch to WWE, to give you an insight into what our meetings look like. This week, we’re meeting with them, I’m just going to be like, ‘Hey, this works for me. Put me up against the best y’all have, I’m gonna f****** deliver. You know that for a fact. Not only to put on an amazing match, but I’m going to put asses in seats and eyeballs glued to the television.”

Before Crown Jewel, perhaps there would be some doubt over the potential quality of that match. Now, though, we know Paul actually can deliver on his promises, at least in that regard.

Would Cena go for it?

Would Triple H and the rest of the powers that be in WWE?

I guess we’ll find out soon enough.