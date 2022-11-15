The week-to-week gains weren’t as big, and the numbers are generally in line with where Raw’s been for the past month or so. But for the second Monday in a row, WWE & USA saw their show’s numbers go in the right direction.

Average hourly viewership last night (Nov. 14) was 1.648 million, almost 3.5% better than Nov. 7. In the 18-49 year old demographic, Raw scored a .44 rating. That’s up roughly 2%.

Monday Night Football and ESPN’s pre and post-game coverage of the Washington Commanders upset win over the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles topped the cable originals charts. Raw finished sixth behind those programs. The game itself won the night on all of television with 12.77 million viewers and a 3.81 in the demo.

The 10pm ET block was again an issue, but the first two hours were stable, and the drop in the demo for hour three wasn’t as sharp as its been in recent weeks.

Here’s that breakdown for total viewers and 18-49:

Hour One: 1.79 million / .46

Hour Two: 1.68 million / .46

Hour Three: 1.47 million / .40

For complete results and this week’s Raw live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily