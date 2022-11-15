Poor Dana Brooke

Dana Brooke spent the better portion of the past year doing her absolute best to make something of the 24/7 championship, the first — and so far only — title she’s ever held in WWE. Then, Nikki Cross beat her for it last week and simply tossed it in (well, near) the trash.

Within days, WWE appeared to confirm it was retired.

She was back this week to cut an impassioned promo about the situation:

“I’ve shown up and I have shown out every single damn day, and I have worked extremely hard for everything I have had, including that 24/7 title. Seeing Nikki Cross just throw it in the trash, everything I worked for… it was painful. I have defended and I have elevated that title with every single fiber in my body because I was proud to wear that gold around my waist, I was proud to call myself a champion. So if Nikki Cross and Damage CTRL want to waltz in here and disrespect my hard work they have another thing coming for them. I will not go down without a fight.”

Brooke was promptly beaten by IYO SKY in fairly short order. She didn’t go down without a fight, but she didn’t put up much of one either.

Tough scenes for Dana Brooke.

Anyway, here are all the videos from Raw this week: