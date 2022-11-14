AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor official for Survivor Series

Before Finn Balor even hit the ring for a United States championship match against Seth Rollins in the main event of Monday Night Raw this week, WWE took to social media to make Balor’s next PPV match at Survivor Series on Sat., Nov. 26, 2022, in Boston, Massachusetts official:

It is official.



They've known each other for so long and at #SurvivorSeries, @AJStylesOrg will go one-on-one with @FinnBalor! pic.twitter.com/FMswuDdOQT — WWE (@WWE) November 15, 2022

Balor, by the way, was unable to secure the win in the aforementioned match, as Rollins retained the U.S. title with a pinfall following the Stomp.

The Judgment Day have been beefing with The O.C. ever since Balor attempted to get Styles to join up and he refused, instead bringing in Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows as backup. They also aligned with Mia Yim, to deal with the Rhea Ripley problem. Those two will be involved in a War Games match that same night.

Here’s the updated Survivor Series line-up: