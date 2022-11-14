Early in the evening during this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Louisville, Damage CTRL attempted to recruit Mia Yim to their side, presumably for their upcoming War Games match against Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss at the Survivor Series pay-per-view on Sat., Nov. 26, 2022, in Boston, Massachusetts.

She wasn’t interested.

Later, she decided to pick a side, aligning with the babyface group led by the Raw women’s champion. That put them at four, needed just one more partner to fill out the entire squad.

Later still, Rhea Ripley, who has been embroiled in an issue with Yim ever since she came back to help The O.C. against The Judgment Day, took the initiative to join up with Damage CTRL & Nikki Cross simply to get after Yim.

The heels happily accepted.

Just one spot left to decide in this one, folks.

The updated Survivor Series: War Games line-up: