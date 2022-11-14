The night before Crown Jewel, a pre-taped episode led to some lower than normal numbers for SmackDown. But Nov. 11’s fallout show was back to live, and promoting a historic installment in the long-running Usos/New Day feud.

It was a winning formula. According to Showbuzz Daily, last Friday’s SmackDown was watched by 2,264,000 viewers, an almost 6% improvement over the week before. It was also SmackDown’s biggest audience in almost a month. The show scored a .58 rating among 18-49 year olds, which was almost 21% better than Nov. 4. That rating was the blue brand’s best since Sept. 23.

SmackDown had the best demo rating of any show on television by a wide margin. The .51 recorded by ABC’s Shark Tank put it in second place.

Here’s a rundown of the past six months or so of the blue show’s numbers:

* Aired on FS1

For complete results and this week’s SmackDown live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.