The night before Crown Jewel, a pre-taped episode led to some lower than normal numbers for SmackDown. But Nov. 11’s fallout show was back to live, and promoting a historic installment in the long-running Usos/New Day feud.
It was a winning formula. According to Showbuzz Daily, last Friday’s SmackDown was watched by 2,264,000 viewers, an almost 6% improvement over the week before. It was also SmackDown’s biggest audience in almost a month. The show scored a .58 rating among 18-49 year olds, which was almost 21% better than Nov. 4. That rating was the blue brand’s best since Sept. 23.
SmackDown had the best demo rating of any show on television by a wide margin. The .51 recorded by ABC’s Shark Tank put it in second place.
Here’s a rundown of the past six months or so of the blue show’s numbers:
- April 1 - 2.36 million / .61
- April 8 - 2.23 / .60
- Apri 15 - 2.14 / .48
- April 22 - 1.95 / .47
- April 29 - 1.95 / .38
- May 6 - 2.00 / .46
- May 13 - 1.89 / .40
- May 20 - 2.03 / .45
- May 27 - 1.88 / .43
- June 3 - 1.94 / .47
- June 10 - 1.91 / .44
- June 17 - 2.29 / .57
- June 24 - 2.23 / .53
- July 1 - 2.14 / .49
- July 8 - 2.13 / .47
- July 15 - 2.08 / .47
- July 22 - 2.26 / .62
- July 29 - 2.19 / .52
- Aug. 5 - 2.09 / .49
- Aug. 12 - 1.93 / .44
- Aug. 19 - 2.08 / .47
- Aug. 26 - 1.99 / .48
- Sept. 2 - 2.08 / .49
- Sept. 9 - 2.37 / .57
- Sept. 16 - 2.21 / .50
- Sept. 23 - 2.54 / .63
- Sept. 30 - 2.21 / .54
- Oct. 7 - 2.24 / .54
- Oct. 14 - 2.27 / .54
- Oct. 21 - 2.23 / .52
- Oct. 28* - 835K / .23
- Nov. 4 - 2.14 million / .48
- Nov. 11 - 2.26 / .58
* Aired on FS1
