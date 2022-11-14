Bret Hart worked a Goldberg jab into a quote about making peace with Shawn Michaels

If you’ve been on the wrestle web for any significant amount of time, there are a handful of things you know to undeniably be true. Among them are:

With last week’s 25th anniversary of 1997’s Survivor Series, these two truisms collided like Antonio Inoki & Ric Flair in Pyongyang.

The Ringer did a nice profile on Hart, Shawn Michaels & their relationship over the years, and where it stands now a quarter century after Michaels took part in Vince McMahon’s plan to get the WWE title off Bret before he left for WCW. The Hitman says he decided to “bury the hatchet” with HBK after watching him wrestle The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26 and “had to admit it was one of the greatest matches I ever watched.”

The reconciliation we saw play out between the two men & Vince McMahon “all very real,“ they’re friends to this day, and he’s thankful for that. But...

“I wish that none of the bad history that we had-had ever happened. I wished I’d never left for WCW because I probably wouldn’t have had a stroke and I probably wouldn’t have had to wrestle Bill Goldberg.”

Good thing Goldberg’s forgiven Hart for not forgiving him.

Check out the rest of Jonathan Snowden’s interview with Shawn & Bret — which other than that quote is 100% Goldberg-free — right here.