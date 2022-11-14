Valerie Loureda made her WWE in-ring debut Saturday night

Based on how her signing was announced, WWE seems to have high hopes for former Bellator fighter and social media sensation Valerie Loureda.

Now, roughly three months after reporting to the Performance Center, she’s wrestled her first official match* at the NXT house show in Orlando on Sat., Nov. 12.

The first Cuban-American woman signed by WWE took part in the show-opening mixed trios match. Loureda teamed with Xyon Quin & Bronco Nima in a losing effort against Chase U’s Andre Chase, Duke Hudson & Thea Hail.

We haven’t had any luck finding video of Loureda in action, but there are some pictures of the 24 year old Miamian’s night...

So happy to have witnessed your debut in person! #NxtOrlando @valerielouredaa pic.twitter.com/y2lcxGaVSY — RV Photo - Roch Vaillancourt (@rochvail) November 13, 2022

... and she talked to her fans about it online...

I did it. My WWE journey has begun. Xoxo, LV — Valerie Loureda (@valerielouredaa) November 13, 2022

It’s a small step, but it’s a start. Given her profile, Loureda will likely get a little more time to grow into her pro wrestling career than the average signee. We’ll see what’s next for her. In the meantime, here’s all the results from Saturday night:

• Chase U (Andre Chase, Duke Hudson & Thea Hail) def. Xyon Quinn, Bronco Nima & Valerie Loureda • A Grayson Waller segment sets up a match where Tank Ledger def. Kale Dixon Afterwards, Waller attacked Dixon. • Edris Enofe & Malik Blade def. Charlie Dempsey & Myles Borne • Roxanne Perez def. Nikkita Lyons, Indi Hartwell, and Zoey Stark in a Fatal 4way, earning a future NXT Women’s title shot • Wes Lee def. Kit Wilson to retain the NXT North American championship • Katana Chance & Kayden Carter def. Kiana James & Elektra Lopez to retain the NXT Women’s Tag titles • Cora Jade def. Ivy Nile • Bron Breakker & The Creeds def. Von Wagner & Indus Sher (Veer & Sanga)