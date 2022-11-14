Report: Kevin Owens suffers knee injury at weekend house show

Tweets from fans in attendance at the WWE “Sunday Stunner” house show in Madison, Wisconsin yesterday (Nov. 13) indicated that Kevin Owens may have been hurt during his match with Austin Theory.

Just came from a live event in #WWEMadison, Kevin Owens planted his right knee and seems to have hurt it. Had to be helped out post-match by ref, match wrapped up quick. Might be legit, might not. Still sad. #KevinOwens #WWE #WWERaw @Cultaholic @partsFUNknown — Matt Blaustein (@MattBlaustein) November 14, 2022

A follow-up tweet indicated KO was able to get up after being checked on and hit Theory with a stunner before being helped to the back. It seemed a hopeful update. Unfortunately, Wrestling Observer is reporting that the injury was legit.

The silver lining is that the initial diagnosis — an MCL sprain — doesn’t necessarily mean surgery or even missing a ton of time. A grade one or two sprain will likely be treated with rest and physical therapy, and KO could be back in a month or two. A grade three or total tear of the ligament could mean going under the knife and being out longer. Dave Melter writes that when he confirmed Owens’ injury, “The way it was worded was that hopefully that is all the injury is [an MCL sprain] with the idea it could be more than that.”

We’ll update when we have more information, but for now, Owens should be considered questionable for Survivor Series next Saturday (Nov. 26).