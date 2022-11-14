WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Nov. 14, 2022) from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Survivor Series: War Games pay-per-view later this month in Boston.

Advertised for tonight: Seth Rollins takes on Finn Balor in a non-title match that is being promoted as a potential top contender bout. You know, the old “beat the champ to get a shot at the champ” thing. Elsewhere, The Miz is apparently going to apologize for paying off Dexter Lumis on Miz TV, Matt Riddle teams up with Elias to take on Alpha Academy, and a whole lot more!

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR NOV. 14