Raw airs tonight (Nov. 14) with a live show from KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. This is the second episode of Raw during the three week build towards Survivor Series, which takes place on Nov. 26.

Bobby Lashley only cares about hurting people

Bobby Lashley suddenly turned heel while dominating Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel. He carried that ruthless aggression over to last week’s Raw when he beat the shit out of Mustafa Ali, Seth Rollins, and Austin Theory.

When asked to explain his actions in an interview on WWE’s YouTube, Bob said the following:

“I’m not about winning matches right now. I’m just about hurting people and making people pay for what they did to me...I’m gonna have fun kicking everybody’s ass until I get my title back.”

Bob is talking about how he was screwed out of the United States championship last month by Brock Lesnar. Lashley wants that title back, which means he’s on a collision course with current champ Seth Rollins. Ali and Theory were casualties because they made the mistake of also pursuing this belt.

Lashley could use some allies if he plans to make enemies of the entire roster by kicking everyone’s ass. That’s why it’s noteworthy Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin both competed on Raw last week. According to the data at CageMatch, Shelton had not competed on Raw since June, and Cedric’s last Raw match was in August. What’s the probability that both of Lashley’s former stablemates in the Hurt Business would get matches on Raw (after months of being absent or irrelevant) just as he’s turning heel and establishing the fact that he wants to hurt people?

Does this mean WWE has plans to put the Hurt Business back together?

One possible strike against this idea is that Benjamin and Alexander were both easily defeated last week and looked like chumps. They didn’t exactly make a great case for how they can help Lashley going forward.

The other strike against the idea is that MVP is an integral piece of the Hurt Business, but he’s off doing his own thing with Omos.

This might all just be wishful thinking, but it’s not crazy to believe the Hurt Business will be back together soon, even if a new version of the group might look a little different from the original incarnation. If Bobby Lashley only cares about hurting people, it’s pretty much a no-brainer decision to reunite his old stable.

Looking ahead to tonight’s episode, Seth Rollins goes one-on-one against Finn Balor in a non-title match. If Finn wins, he’ll likely earn a title shot in the future. But if he paid attention to what Bob did last week to the last couple of guys who went after Seth’s belt, Balor might want to make sure the rest of The Judgment Day is by his side for this fight.

The rest of the title scene

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is looking to end her feud against Damage CTRL in a War Games match at Survivor Series. Asuka and Alexa Bliss are on Bianca’s side, which means they have room for two more partners. Lots of fans are hoping this is where Becky Lynch will return to WWE.

On the other side of the fight, Nikki Cross has joined up with Bayley and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY & Dakota Kai. Rhea Ripley might end up being their final partner after she had a brief moment backstage with Belair last week. There isn’t much time left to book this thing, so we could get some answers about the remaining teammates tonight.

Will Jimmy and Jey uso be in the building tonight to celebrate becoming the longest reigning WWE tag team champions of all time? If so, perhaps there will be an angle that moves us one step closer to a War Games match between The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes & Drew McIntyre.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns doesn’t work most Monday nights, and based on local advertisements where his name isn’t listed, tonight’s event won’t be any different.

Nikki Cross defeated Dana Brooke for the 24/7 championship last week and then tried to throw it in the trash. As a result, it looks like this belt has been officially retired by WWE.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Johnny Gargano provided hidden camera evidence last week to back up his claim that The Miz staged his own stalking via Dexter Lumis. The Miz briefly shut Gargano up by cheating to beat him in a match, but he will have to verbally address this scandal tonight. The most pressing question appears to be: why didn’t The Miz just pay Dexter the rest of the money owed once the situation got out of hand?

- Matt Riddle wants to form a band with Elias, and he might just get his wish when they team up tonight to take on Alpha Academy. Can Riddle trust that Elias won’t get sick of his antics and smash a guitar over his head?

- Austin Theory is the architect of the worst Money in the Bank cash-in in WWE history. He wasted his MITB contract on a secondary title and then failed to win that title. What a moron. He should probably explain what the hell was going through his mind last week, before blaming his unfortunate fate on everyone else around him.

- Mia Yim has joined up with The O.C. and her top priority is to neutralize Rhea Ripley.

- Baron Corbin’s new gimmick as the modern day wrestling god isn’t exactly the most exciting thing in the world. Which babyface will get sucked into his vortex of boredom tonight?

- Kevin Owens has been absent from WWE TV for quite some time. Could he be a potential partner for Drew McIntyre and the Brawling Brutes at War Games?

What will you be looking for on Raw?