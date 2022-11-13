Rey Mysterio injured

Hours before Friday Night SmackDown went on the air this past Friday, PW Insider reported the eight participants scheduled for the SmackDown World Cup. Rey Mysterio was one of those participants. During the broadcast, however, the graphic featuring the eight wrestlers in the tournament did not feature Mysterio but instead Mustafa Ali.

Now we know why.

The Wrestling Observer reports Mysterio is dealing with an injury:

Rey Mysterio was scheduled for the World Cup but he had either a foot or an ankle injury and was replaced by Mustafa Ali. He was in Indianapolis backstage with a walking boot on. He’s not expected to be out more than a few weeks but wasn’t going to be able to do the tournament.

That would explain why Ali, who is on the Monday Night Raw roster, would be coming over to SmackDown for at least one match. He’ll take on Ricochet in a first round bout on this coming Friday night’s episode.