The next pay-per-view (PPV) on the WWE schedule is the Survivor Series event set to take place on Sat., Nov. 26, 2022, at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. This will be a special show, with the tagline “War Games” because the storied War Games match has finally made its way to the main roster.

We’re just under two weeks out from showtime and the card looks like this:

War Games: Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss & Asuka & TBA & TBA vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley & IYO SKY & Dakota Kai) & Nikki Cross & TBA

Belair and her crew have been feuding with Bayley and her crew dating all the way back to SummerSlam. It only makes sense to settle this in a match like this. No rumors just yet on the other three teammates.

War Games: TBA

The men’s division will also be getting a War Games match and while nothing is official just yet, they seem to have set up The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn) vs. The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, BUTCH) & Drew McIntyre and a partner to be announced. The obvious speculation is Kevin Owens will fill that role but we’ll see.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Shotzi

WWE booked a Six-Pack Challenge for SmackDown this past week to find a new contender for Rousey, and Shotzi emerged victorious in that match. She’s since been choked out by Shayna Baszler, and it’s become clear it won’t be a fair fight.

That’s all so far, but Seth Rollins surely won’t miss a second consecutive PPV, especially now that he’s United States champion.

Like how it’s shaping up?