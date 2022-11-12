After every WWE PPV premium live event, we ask you all to rank each match on the show using the star rating system made famous by Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer.

The results are in from Crown Jewel, WWE’s latest show from (and paid for by) the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Below you’ll see how our little corner of the wrestle web graded what happened in the ring on Nov. 5 from Riyadh — and how our subjective grades compare to Meltzer’s.

Many have asked “why Dave?”, which to me is fairly obvious. Love, hate, or don’t care about him, the Observer Star Rating is the proverbial industry standard. No one else’s are tracked by Wikipedia and other web outlets. You can’t place online bets on what grades other pundits will give big matches.

But in order to not make this all about Meltz, we added another fan-voted rating to the mix - this one from Cagematch. That site uses a ten point scale, so we’ve halved their ratings for ease of comparison.

Here’s what that all looks like:

The main thing we learned here? Cagesiders appreciate meat slapping more than Dave or Cagematch voters. I’m guessing some of the support for Braun Strowman’s win over Omos on our site was from folks who didn’t have good intentions/don’t really take this little exercise terribly seriously. Comments did seem to indicate a lot of us had fun with Crown Jewel’s big man battle though, so I wouldn’t chalk it up completely to trolling.

Not sure why we were so much higher on the Tag title bout, or why Cagematch was so down on Brock Lesnar/Bobby Lashley. Probably just our latest evidence that ratings determine by a group of viewers are just as prone to personal preference as Meltzer is often accused of being.

Those three matches were the only ones where our scores differed by more than half-a-star from the others. The main event got the highest rating from all three systems, which makes sense since Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul also ran away with our “Match of the Night” poll from immediately after the show.

Overall, Crown Jewel was another hit for the Triple H regime. Its average match rating placed in second on our list of WWE events over the past year, and fourth on the Observer’s. The only things ahead for either were other Triple H-booked shows.

It was also a huge improvement over WWE’s other 2022 Saudi card, February’s Elimination Chamber. This year’s Crown Jewel also scored slightly better than the 2021 version. I wasn’t compiling these for the KSA event before that one, but I’ll eat my hat if the Goldberg vs. Fiend Super ShowDown came anywhere near the average rating of last Saturday’s card.

You can see most of that in our rundown of scores for all of WWE’s PLEs since last November:

Do Cageside’s Community Ratings match up with your personal ones? Any final thoughts on Crown Jewel?