Spoilers for WWE’s 20th Tribute to the Troops special

During the Veteran’s Day (Nov. 11) edition of SmackDown, WWE aired a video thanking those who’ve served in the United States military.

Michael Cole then mentioned that the company’s celebration of the U.S. Armed Forces would continue when FOX airs their 20th Tribute to the Troops special the week before Christmas.

After last night’s broadcast from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, WWE then filmed matches for that special. Here’s what those were, and their result:

• Drew McIntyre, Sheamus & Ricochet def. Imperium GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) • Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def. Tamina & Emma • Braun Strowman def. LA Knight

As has been the case with Tribute to the Troops since it started with a 2003 show in Iraq, it’s essentially a televised house show where big stars (mostly babyface big stars) win. It’s probably not going to be must see TV for many wrestling fans who already watch something like 5-10 hours of this stuff every week, but it’s usually pretty fun.

As long as the folks currently in or who have worn the uniform enjoy it, it’s done its job.