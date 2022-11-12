Sarah Logan is back on WWE TV with The Viking Raiders

Valhalla is here.

We wondered if the woman in the vignettes teasing the return of The Viking Raiders to WWE television was Sarah Logan, the former Riott Squad member who is married to Erik. Now we know.

Indeed it was.

The pairing makes sense, as not only are Logan and Erik married but they’re very into the lifestyle, as the two held a Viking themed wedding back in 2018. This is right up their alley, and they’re surely having a ball getting to live this out as an act on FOX every Friday night.

The Viking Raiders have had multiple opportunities, with injuries often getting in the way of a sustained run in the tag team division. We’ll see if they have better luck this time around with Logan apparently now leading the way.

