We’re just a couple weeks away from the Survivor Series: War Games Premium Live Event at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, and that means WWE needs to book the card. To that end, a Six-Pack Challenge to determine the next challenger for Ronda Rousey and the SmackDown women’s championship was booked for this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Indianapolis with the following participants:

Lacey Evans

Xia Li

Sonya Deville

Liv Morgan

Shotzi

Raquel Rodriguez

Because it was a Six-Pack Challenge, it was a bit of a chaotic mess of a match. There were large stretches where many of the wrestlers weren’t even involved in it, instead choosing to focus on one or two or three at a time.

Late in the match, Rodriguez was about to use a table to take out Deville, but Morgan jumped into them both, knocking them down on the outside. It looked like it was supposed to be a bigger bump than it ended up being.

It also opened the door for Shotzi to go one-on-one with Evans in the ring, and she was always going to come out ahead of that.

So it’s on for Nov. 26 — Rousey vs. Shotzi.

