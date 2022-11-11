The Usos defeat The New Day, will become longest reigning tag team champions in history

After spending the past week hyping a tag team championship match with the ultimate stakes between The Usos and The New Day, WWE went ahead and opened this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Indianapolis with it.

They were greeted with “We want Sami” chants.

Okay, that only happened once a couple times during the match. But still, it shows you how over that man is everywhere that a match for the record of longest reigning tag team champions in WWE history would devolve into fans asking for someone who wasn’t involved at all (and, in fact, not even in the building, off dealing with a “personal matter,” as we were told).

You won’t be surprised to learn they put together yet another strong match in a long series of them. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston got a few near falls that led to their becoming increasingly desperate to finish off their foes. They were defending their record, after all. It also gave them the strength to kick out of a near fall or two from Jimmy & Jey, who realized just how deep they would have to dig to take the record.

In the end, they dug deep enough.

They have been champions for 481 days, and because they won’t wrestle for the titles again before Monday, they will break the record on that day.

