Here’s WWE’s Fall 2022 Rookie Class

By Sean Rueter
WWE.com

Yesterday (Nov. 10), WWE announced their latest signings for their developmental program. All 15 come from collegiate or professional athletics, as opposed to having pro wrestling backgrounds. All but one tried out in Nashville prior to SummerSlam, and that one (Monika Klisara) was at the WrestleMania week tryouts in North Texas.

That’s become the norm. What is new about this group is that WWE is calling them the Fall Performance Center Rookie Class, adding the word “Rookie” to their usual branding of signing groups like this one.

Here’s the video WWE released introducing the class, and a list of who’s in it:

Beau Morris – SMU offensive lineman

Kevin Ventura-Cortes – Tight end from Concordia University

Hayden Pittman – Tight end from University of Alabama at Birmingham

Alivia Ash – Former track & field star and 2022 ACC high jump champion

Skylor Clinton – Former pro football (indoor league) tight end

Franki Strefling – Former pro volleyball player

Chukwusom Enekwechi – Track & Field athlete (shotput) from East Michigan University

Harleigh White – Track & Field athlete from Clemson University, 2022 ACC triple jump champion

Rickssen Opont – Haitian National shotput record holder

Lea Mitchell – Four-time team captain, three-time MVP gymnast from Michigan State University

Anna Keefer – Five-time Track & Field All-American from the University of North Carolina

Kennedy Cummins – Cheerleader from the University of Minnesota

Breanna Ruggiero – Tumbling and acrobat athlete, team captain at Sacramento State University

Jade Gentile – Professional soccer player in Iceland

Monika Klisara – Represented Team Canada in karate

Place your bets on which, if any of them, we’ll see on NXT in the next year.

