WWE announces Six-Pack Challenge to determine Ronda Rousey’s next challenger

Whenever WWE needs to find a new challenger to contend for a champion’s title, you can bet a multi-person match will be booked for a random episode of television.

Sure enough, the promotion announced a Six-Pack Challenge for Friday Night SmackDown this week to determine who will challenge Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown women’s championship at a later date:

TOMORROW NIGHT on #SmackDown, who will secure a championship opportunity against @RondaRousey? pic.twitter.com/vV4Oo2Kk8a — WWE (@WWE) November 11, 2022

The participants:

Liv Morgan

Raquel Rodriguez

Xia Li

Shotzi

Sonya Deville

Lacey Evans

The issue with matches like this will never change — it’s a group of wrestlers who are being given the opportunity to win one match to challenge for the title regardless of their recent history. Morgan might have a claim, considering she was a recent challenger — even though she couldn’t hang — and actually won her last match. Deville is the woman she just beat. Rodriguez and Shotzi most recently challenged for the tag team titles and lost. Li’s last match on TV was a month ago, and it was a loss. Evans hasn’t even been on television since late September, and she lost her last match.

You get the point.

Either way, a new challenger will emerge tomorrow night on FOX.