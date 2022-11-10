In appreciation of Wade Barrett

Like my main man Sean Rueter told you about here, Michael Cole appeared on the Pat McAfee show in Indianapolis today to talk about a wide variety of topics. One of those topics is McAfee’s pending return to the desk on Friday Night SmackDown, which Cole said is expected come January once College Gameday finishes up:

That sounds great to us!

McAfee has been missed, considering he always brought a different flavor and energy to the WWE broadcasts he appeared on. He always made the show feel different from the usual, something that deserves praise.

Having said that, I also want to single out Wade Barrett here and give him his flowers for the work he’s done on the blue brand since he showed up there roughly one month ago. His arrival has made it far easier to deal with the absence of McAfee. In fact, I’ve hardly noticed a major difference of late. Barrett is knowledgable, with a smooth delivery, and he knows how to get the stories over. He’s also good for some solid banter with Cole.

There’s no need to reinvent the wheel, and Barrett hasn’t tried to do anything other than simply be good at what he’s been asked to do. And he’s done just that.

Here’s to hoping he sticks around in some capacity when McAfee comes back, be it on SmackDown or even over on Monday Night Raw.