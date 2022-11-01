R-Truth appears to suffer injury during match with Grayson Waller on NXT TV

After a long absence from television, R-Truth recently popped up as a special guest down in NXT. He worked his usual schtick to great effect, still a wildly entertaining act all these years into his career. He quickly set up a singles match with Grayson Waller, which happened early during this week’s episode of NXT TV on USA Network.

Unfortunately, he took a bad landing on the outside and appeared to suffer an injury to his knee/lower leg:

They cut to commercial right after but it was picture-in-picture and the camera remained focused on Waller, who spent a number of minutes stalling and playing it up for the crowd at the Performance Center. When they came back, it was announced Truth would no longer be able to continue and because of that Waller was the victor.

He did some heel work to play it up as Truth was helped out:

