Raw got a bit of a break last night when Game 3 of the World Series was rained out. There was still Monday Night Football, though. More importantly, it was Halloween... and trick ‘r treating is not conducive to good television numbers.

Oct. 31’s episode had an average hourly audience of 1.5 million, a little more than 8.5% lower than the previous Monday and the red show’s lowest number since May. Among 18-49 year olds, this week’s edition averaged a .36 rating — a spooky 20% decline from Oct. 24.

The Cleveland Browns won big over the Cincinnati Bengals on ESPN & ESPN2, and that game was also down on the holiday. It was watched by more than 11 million people and scored a 3.27 in the key demo.

It also seems like sizable third hour drops are again the norm after the Triple H era started with good holds across the entire show. Here’s that breakdown for total viewers and 18-49:

Hour One: 1.55 million / .35

Hour Two: 1.59 million / .39

Hour Three: 1.36 million / .34

Next Monday will be the Crown Jewel fallout show, and most people won’t be handing out candy to costumed kids. We’ll see if that can break Raw’s recent streak of declining numbers.

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily