Tag title rematch booked for Crown Jewel

Alexa Bliss & Asuka dethroned IYO SKY & Dakota Kai on Raw last night (Oct. 31), but they may not be WWE Women’s Tag Team champions for long.
WWE announced a short time ago that SKY & Kai will get a chance to reclaim the belts on this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel.
The new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions @AlexaBliss_WWE & @WWEAsuka defend against @Iyo_SkyWWE & @ImKingKota this Saturday at #WWECrownJewel!https://t.co/1SgxSXBh12 pic.twitter.com/7TCAWoOwtP— WWE (@WWE) November 1, 2022
This means the entire Damage CTRL vs. Raw’s babyfaces program will be represented at the Nov. 5 PLE, since a Last Woman Standing match between Bayley and Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s title was already booked.
Here’s an updated look at Saturday’s line-up:
• Roman Reigns (c) vs. Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal championship
• Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley
• Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley in a Last Woman Standing match for the Raw Women’s title
• The Usos (c) vs. The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team championship
• Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross in a Steel Cage match
• Braun Strowman vs. Omos
• The O.C. (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows) vs. The Judgement Day (Finn Bálor, Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio)
• Bray Wyatt appearance
Sound like a sports entertaining way to spend your Saturday afternoon?
Loading comments...