Tag title rematch booked for Crown Jewel

Alexa Bliss & Asuka dethroned IYO SKY & Dakota Kai on Raw last night (Oct. 31), but they may not be WWE Women’s Tag Team champions for long.

WWE announced a short time ago that SKY & Kai will get a chance to reclaim the belts on this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel.

This means the entire Damage CTRL vs. Raw’s babyfaces program will be represented at the Nov. 5 PLE, since a Last Woman Standing match between Bayley and Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s title was already booked.

Here’s an updated look at Saturday’s line-up:

• Roman Reigns (c) vs. Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal championship • Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley • Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley in a Last Woman Standing match for the Raw Women’s title • The Usos (c) vs. The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team championship • Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross in a Steel Cage match • Braun Strowman vs. Omos • The O.C. (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows) vs. The Judgement Day (Finn Bálor, Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio) • Bray Wyatt appearance

Sound like a sports entertaining way to spend your Saturday afternoon?