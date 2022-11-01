Becky Lynch reportedly cast as Cyndi Lauper on Young Rock

Towards the end of her run as The Man, we heard a lot about Hollywood’s interest in Becky Lynch.

Not much materialized out of that, probably because she was focused on motherhood and returning to WWE after the birth of her & Seth Rollins’ baby girl. But with some downtime while she rehabs from the shoulder injury she suffered at SummerSlam, Lynch apparently got some acting work from their pal Dwayne Johnson.

Scott Fishman of TV Insider teased the news last night on Twitter...

Think fans are going to see @BeckyLynchWWE back on TV sooner than later because you know …girls just want to have fun. — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) November 1, 2022

And PWInsider broke it today (Nov. 1) — Becky will be playing Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Era icon Cyndi Lauper in the season three premiere of Johnson’s autobiographical NBC sitcom, Young Rock.

Here’s the description of the episode, which airs this Friday, Nov. 4 at 8:30pm ET:

After losing the election, Dwayne Johnson is ready to withdraw from politics. In 1985, Rocky Johnson learns there’s consequences to crossing Vince McMahon.

The 1985 piece is where we’ll see Lynch (billed under her real name Rebecca Quin) as Lauper, obviously. PWInsider adds:

The plot of the first episode deals with a party Lauper throws around WrestleMania I. Hulk Hogan, Mr. T, Vince McMahon, Lou Albano and Liberace will also be portrayed in the episode, which is set in 1985. When the series was being cast, Lauper was listed as a possible recurring character, so this may not be Lynch’s only appearance in the series.

Pretty cool! Now put Cyndi in the WWE Hall of Fame.