WWE releases multiple NXT wrestlers (updating)

Reports had indicated WWE would release talent from their developmental system on an ongoing basis as trainers & management determined who was making the necessary strides to become a television-ready talent — and who wasn’t.

Yesterday, word hit that one such round of cuts was imminent. Today (Nov. 1), we’re hearing via PWInsider that several wrestlers have been released from NXT.

• Bodhi Hayward is probably the best known name announced thus far. He’s been a fixture of Andre Chase’s group since debuting on television this past January, but was apparently written off television last week in an angle involving new Chase U student Duke Hudson. • Sloane Jacobs was signed off the independents, where she wrestled as The Notorious Mimi. The 19 year old has been on TV since March, but mostly competed on Level Up. • Erica Yan first worked a match on Level Up when it was still 205 Live last year. The young woman from Shanghai, China but hasn’t done much outside of that show. • Damaris Griffin has been wrestling on Level Up since April. The 26 year old former football player from Texas was with WWE for less than a year. • Ru Feng was another signee out of China. He debuted in NXT last year, but since then had been relegated to Level Up.

We’ll continue to update this post when/if more releases are reported.