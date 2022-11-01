Mother Nature & the Baseball Gods team up to bring SmackDown back to FOX

Wrestling fans who are also baseball fans — or who like to follow wrestling shows’ performance in the television ratings — had their schedule for the week all sorted.

There were definitely going to be World Series games Monday - Wednesday, so DVRs needed to be set for Raw, NXT & Dynamite (and/or baseball would need to be factored into analysis and debate on those shows Nielson numbers). Then, provided neither the Philadelphia Phillies or Houston Astros won all of those, there’d be another one on Friday night.

That likely Nov. 4 contest in H-Town would have meant another week of SmackDown on FS1, where last week’s show was bumped by Game 1 of Major League Baseball’s annual championship battle. The blue brand’s numbers always take a hit when they’re moved to cable, and Oct. 28’s were no exception. It could have been even worse this week, since the Crown Jewel go home was pre-taped.

But rain in Philly yesterday caused a postponement of Game 3, and an adjustment to the remaining World Series schedule...

Game 3 of the #WorldSeries has officially been postponed. Here is an updated look at the Series schedule:

- Game 3: Tuesday

- Game 4: Wednesday

- Game 5: Thursday

- Travel Day: Friday

- Game 6 (If Necessary): Saturday

- Game 7 (If Necessary): Sunday pic.twitter.com/a61nzKUBM5 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 31, 2022

... so not only did Raw miss having to go head-to-head with baseball, but SmackDown will be back on broadcast television this week.

Unless there’s more rain in the City of Brotherly Love that is, which Shawn Michaels & Tony Khan might be pulling for.