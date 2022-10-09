Report: Bo Dallas returning to WWE soon

Back in May of this year, Bo Dallas let the world know that though it seemed he could be done with pro wrestling after he went on hiatus following his release from WWE — which itself came after extensive time off from actually working in the ring — he is “the furthest from done with wrestling that you could possibly be.”

Now, it seems he’ll be back sooner rather than later and he’ll be back with WWE.

Indeed, Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com is reporting Dallas is “expected back with the company very soon.”

He was released by WWE in April 2021 and even before that all we heard about him was that he was preparing for life after wrestling. His comments earlier this year mentioned he simply wanted to take care of a few things before “diving back in.”

What will that entail?

Well, his brother, Bray Wyatt, just made a spectacular return at Extreme Rules. Interesting timing, huh?

Stay tuned.