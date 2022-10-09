WWE reveals the WrestleMania 40 logo

Extreme Rules was held at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and that meant getting the promotion rolling for the upcoming WrestleMania 40 event in April 2024, which will be held at Lincoln Financial Field. To that end, the Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders and the Philadelphia 76ers mascot Franklin joined Jerry “The King” Lawler to reveal the official logo for the show.

That’s a pretty nice logo.

It’s also worth noting they went back to Roman numerals, what with the past few WrestleMania events have unique tag lines like the upcoming “WrestleMania Hollywood” next year. It makes sense in this case, considering it’s the big 4-0 and that means they get to use “XL.”

Get ready for all the WrestleMania Xtra Large jokes for the next couple years.

We can only hope the event itself will deliver on that much. Considering how good Extreme Rules was, we can be cautiously optimistic.