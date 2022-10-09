WWE Extreme Rules is in the books from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and it was an eventful night of action.
Ronda Rousey won the SmackDown women’s championship from Liv Morgan, who isn’t taking it all that well, Daniel Cormier refereed a strange Fight Pit match, and Bray Wyatt made his long awaited return to the company to close out the show.
Here are all the highlights and videos from WWE:
- Extreme Rules Kickoff
- GUNTHER can’t escape The Brawling Brutes
- Liv Morgan setons Ronda Rousey through a table
- Drew McIntyre whips Karrion Kross
- Bianca Belair hits double K.O.D.
- Edge low-blows Dominik Mysterio
- The Miz attacks Gritty
- Riddle hits a Broton off the top of the Flight Pit
- Firefly Fun House comes to life
- Bray Wyatt returns to WWE
- Daniel Cormier reflects on WWE experience
- Bianca Belair shows Bayley what real power is
- Liv Morgan is in a dark place
- The Brawling Brutes put on banger after banger
