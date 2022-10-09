WWE Extreme Rules is in the books from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and it was an eventful night of action.

Ronda Rousey won the SmackDown women’s championship from Liv Morgan, who isn’t taking it all that well, Daniel Cormier refereed a strange Fight Pit match, and Bray Wyatt made his long awaited return to the company to close out the show.

Here are all the highlights and videos from WWE:

Extreme Rules Kickoff

GUNTHER can’t escape The Brawling Brutes

Liv Morgan setons Ronda Rousey through a table

Drew McIntyre whips Karrion Kross

Bianca Belair hits double K.O.D.

Edge low-blows Dominik Mysterio

The Miz attacks Gritty

Riddle hits a Broton off the top of the Flight Pit

Firefly Fun House comes to life

Bray Wyatt returns to WWE

Daniel Cormier reflects on WWE experience

Bianca Belair shows Bayley what real power is

Liv Morgan is in a dark place

The Brawling Brutes put on banger after banger

