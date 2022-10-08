WWE brought UFC heavyweight legend Daniel Cormier in to maintain order in Seth Rollin and Matt Riddle’s Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules on Oct. 8 in Philadelphia.

It was a good call, as things have been extremely (pun semi-intended) personal between the two men. After each of the combatants shoved him out of the way to get at their rival, DC had to throw them up against the cage to tell them to “fight him, not me.”

They did, but match’s flow was stalled by frequent boxing-like ten counts when either Rollins or Riddle was down (the Fight Pit can only be won by knockout or submission, but when the concept was used in NXT, it was much more MMA-like). Business picked up when they went to the platform above the ring, where Seth hit a Pedigree and Bro and RKO — but the match couldn’t end up there.

So Riddle sent the Visionary down, and followed with a CRAZY Bro-ton!

After recovering from the damage he did to himself, Riddle was able to survive being powerbombed off the cage to lock in a triangle, forcing Rollins to tap.

Get complete WWE Extreme Rules results and coverage of every match on the card right here.