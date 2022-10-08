What was ‘Match of the Night’ at Extreme Rules?

WWE closed out its Extreme Rules premium live event from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia tonight (Sat., Oct. 8, 2022) with Bray Wyatt’s chilling return. But before that, Matt Riddle made Seth Rollins tap out in the Fight Pit.

Was it the best match on the card?

Earlier, Finn Bálor (well, really all of The Judgement Day, and especially Rhea Ripley) made Edge say “I Quit”, Bianca Belair took out all three members of Damage CTRL to keep her Raw Women’s championship, Karrion Kross beat Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match, Ronda Rousey captured the SmackDown Women’s title from Liv Morgan, and The Brawling Brutes showed Imperium what Fight Night is all about.

For complete results and the live blog from the show click here, but in the meantime, vote in our poll below on what you felt deserves “Match of the Night” honors. Be sure to discuss your choice in the comments section as well!