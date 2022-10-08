Edge & Finn Bálor beat each other all over Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia tonight (Oct. 8) at Extreme Rules. They used all manner of plunder while doing so. The goal, of course, was to get their opponent to say “I Quit”.

Neither of these proud WWE Superstars wanted to utter the words that would end the Hall of Famer’s feud with the man who took The Judgement Day away from him. Edge even kept the advantage after Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio got involved on Bálor’s behalf, but he wasn’t ready for Rhea Ripley. Dom’s Papi snuck up behind the Rated R Superstar and handcuffed him to the top rope.

A three-on-one kendo stick assault followed, but Dom’s dad ran in to make the save. Rey Mysterio stopped the attack on Edge, but he was neutralized by his son.

Edge watched as Dominik took out Rey with punches, and braced himself for another Finn offensive. But Mrs. Edge was here to save the day!

Beth Phoenix took care of Bálor, and went head-to-head with Ripley. They traded shots, and a Phoenix Spear (the first big bump Rhea’s taken since being out injured earlier this year) leveled the Nightmare. Edge then took out Priest with a Spear of his own, and responded to Dominik’s plea for forgiveness with a low blow. He called for his Hall of Fame missus to get him a chair, but before Bálor could say anything in response to that, Ripley clocked Phoenix with brass knuckles.

Edge wouldn’t quit for himself, but he quit to save the mother of his children from Rhea’s Con-Chair-To. But then Ripley did it anyway!

Overbooked but a lot of fun, and the Philly crowd ate it up. WarGames, anyone?

