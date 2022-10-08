Sheamus is feuding with WWE referees over the SmackDown Screwjob

When the dust settled on the latest meat-slapper between meaty men GUNTHER & Sheamus on SmackDown last night (Oct. 7), Der Ring General was still Intercontinental champion.

He retained through good old-fashioned cheating, using the Celtic Warrior’s own shillelagh while referee Jessika Carr was distracted by the brawl outside the ring (they don’t call Butch & Ridge Holland The Brawling Brutes for nothing). But moments earlier when Sheamus had his Austrian nemesis locked in the Cloverleaf, GUNTHER smacked the mat twice before he was able to grab the ropes.

Sheamy and a whole lot of fans thought he’d won the Intercontinental belt for the first time, but Carr waved off the tap out. Guess who’s not happy about it?

Carr defended herself when quote-tweeting WWE’s video of the non-tap, but Sheamus isn’t buying it...

even Stevie Wonder could see it. — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) October 8, 2022

The ref crew is sticking together, and Jason Ayers explanation is little better than his colleague’s...

The key issue at hand in this situation is intent.



It’s clear that @Gunther_AUT’s intent wasn’t to indicate that he was submitting, but more a simple moment of frustration that he couldn’t escape the hold.



Right call, sis. https://t.co/GcueRkOtSz — Jason Ayers (@JasonAyersWWE) October 8, 2022

Sheamus hasn’t responded to Ayers, but something tells me that’s not gonna be good enough for the Irishman...

Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap After Tap. — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) October 8, 2022

... or the WWE Universe...