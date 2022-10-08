Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi are already talking title shot

Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi have both been dealing with Damage CTRL in singles matches of late, with the two helping each other out along the way. Now, they’re straight up teaming up, having defeated Sonya Deville & Xia Li on Friday Night SmackDown this week.

You know what comes next.

That’s right, they’re already talking about a title shot:

Shotzi: “You know what? Actually, thank you, Damage CTRL. Thank you very much for being the inspiration, the motivation, for this unit.”

Raquel: “If anything, Damage CTRL doesn’t know what they’ve got themselves into. Because Shotzi and I? We’re coming for those titles.”

Of course, it actually makes a measure of sense for these two to get a crack at Dakota Kai & IYO SKY, considering they’ve already been battling them individually. Sure, they’re still a thrown together tag team — and Rodriguez is piling up numbers in that regard — but if not them, who?

We’ll see what, if anything, comes of this.