Week 5 without Pat McAfee

Pat McAfee took a job as an analyst on the desk for College GameDay on ESPN. Because that runs every Saturday morning in a different city, he was forced to relinquish his spot as the color commentator on Friday Night SmackDown alongside Michael Cole.

It’s been five weeks now since he’s been gone.

We miss him terribly.

I stepped in gum earlier. Even after picking it off the bottom of my shoe, each step was marked with the smack of the remaining stickiness. Having lost my mind after a short walk, I took a power hose to it. Let it dry. Put it on again. The stickiness remained. I may never walk in peace again.

We hope you return soon, Pat Mac.